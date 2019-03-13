Renault expands board for future without Ghosn

PARIS -- Renault has overhauled its executive committee as it maps out a future without long-time leader Carlos Ghosn, expanding the number of members to 12 from 10, with seven new appointees.

The shakeup underscores the unwinding of a power structure built up during almost two decades by Ghosn, who is on bail in Japan awaiting trial on accusations of falsifying financial records and breach of trust at alliance partner Nissan.

The new board members are:

Ali Kassai, who is promoted to head of product planning and programs. He succeeds Bruno Ancelin, who is retiring. Kassei is currently senior vice president, product planning and has worked at Renault since 1990 in research, engineering and management positions.

Laurens van den Acker, head of design. Van den Acker joined Renault in 2009 after working at Audi, Ford and Mazda.

Veronique Sarlat-Depotte, alliance head of purchasing. She joined Renault in 1989 and moved to Nissan in 2003, where she was executive assistant to Ghosn, CEO at the time. In 2009 she moved to management of the alliance's combined purchasing organization, and became head of alliance purchasing in 2016, a role that now also covers Mitsubishi.

Philippe Guerin-Boutaud, head of quality and customer satisfaction. Guerin-Boutaud returned to Renault two years ago after a stint with Nissan as program director for small and compact models, and kei cars. He later directed Nissan's light-commercial vehicles business unit. He joined Renault in 1989.

Francois Renard, head of global marketing. He joined Renault last November after holding management positions at Unilever and Kate Somerville, a cosmetics brand.

Francois Roger, head of human resources. Roger worked in management at the executive search firm Korn Ferry, the cleaning products company SC Johnson, Novartis, General Electric Healthcare and BIC before joining Renault in June 2018.

Frederic Vincent, chairman of Renault Digital and head of group information systems. Vincent began his career at Bouygues Telecom and worked in multimedia-focused positions at TF1 and Canal Plus. He joined Renault in 2016 as chief information officer.

Executives who have left the board since last spring include:

Jean-Christophe Kugler, who remains head of the Europe region.

Thierry Koskas, former head of sales and marketing, who has left the automaker

Mouna Sepehri, Ghosn's former general secretary. Sepehri, who also oversaw communications and legal and public affairs, will move to a consultancy role, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Reuters reported in January that she had been receiving a second, six-figure salary from RNBV, the Dutch joint venture that has oversight over the Renault-Nissan alliance

Marie-Francoise Damesin, former head of human resources, who left her position last August. An internal investigation in the wake of Ghosn's arrest has reportedly found large monthly payments to Damesin. in exchange for a noncompete agreement, according to Bloomberg. Her exit package was said to be under review, the report said.

New start

Ghosn resigned as Renault chairman and CEO in January while he was in detention in Japan awaiting his trial, which could be months away. He was replaced as chairman by former Michelin CEO Jean-Dominique Senard and as CEO by Thierry Bollore, Ghosn's former deputy.

Ghosn had already been stripped off his leadership roles at Nissan and Mitsubishi following his arrest in Tokyo in November.

Renault and Nissan on Tuesday announced a new four-member Alliance Operating Board to oversee all operations at the partnership.