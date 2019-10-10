Renault CFO Delbos could be named interim CEO, report says

PARIS -- Renault CFO Clotilde Delbos could be named as interim CEO of the French carmaker to replace Thierry Bollore, French television station BFM said on its website on Thursday.

Delbos, 52, joined Renault in 2012 as group controller and was promoted to CFO in 2016 , according to her corporate biography .

Bollore on Thursday denounced as a "coup" his potential exit from the French automaker, which has called a board meeting on Friday.

Thierry Bollore told Les Echos newspaper he was appealing to key Renault shareholder, the French government, to avoid destabilizing Renault.

"The brutality and the totally unexpected character of what is happening are stupefying," he said.

Renault said it will issue a press release after the meeting.

A source close to the French government -- a major Renault shareholder -- earlier this week confirmed that a senior management shake-up at Renault was on the cards. Le Figaro newspaper reported that chairman Jean-Dominique Senard was poised to kick off a process to replace Bollore.

Speaking to staff earlier on Thursday in an internal video exchange, Bollore referred to the media buzz and said that what mattered for the company was its alliance with Nissan, and that it was "not a question of people," the Renault sources said.

He avoided going into further details, only saying he had met with Senard earlier on Thursday, and referred all matters to the board.

Renault declined to comment.

Steady hand

Delbos would be a steady hand at the embattled automaker, which has suffered a number of setbacks since former chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn was arrested 11 months ago in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct, plunging the automaker's relations with Nissan into crisis.

Bollore, for a long time Ghosn's right-hand man, was promoted to help steady Renault in the wake of the crisis earlier this year, while Senard was hired from Michelin to chair the group.

Renault has been hit by the departures of a number of top executives, many to rival PSA Group, and a planned merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles collapsed in June after it failed to win the support of the French government, a major shareholder, and Nissan.

Delbos was named a 2018 Automotive News Europe Eurostar. Before joining Renault she worked for auditors PwC and later for the Pechiney Group, Alcan and Constellium.

Peter Sigal, Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report