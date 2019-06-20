Renault backs Nissan's move to give it boardroom seats

PARIS -- French carmaker Renault, which is looking to preserve and strengthen its alliance with Nissan, said it would vote in favor of a move by Nissan to grant Renault's representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board.

"Groupe Renault welcomes Nissan's decision to grant Renault's representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board, which will be presented to the general shareholders' meeting on June 25," Renault said in a statement.

"The agreement reached on Renault's presence in Nissan's new governance confirms the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect that exists within the Alliance," added Renault, whose merger talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles broke down this month.

The French state has a 15 percent stake in Renault, while Renault itself owns 43.4 percent of Nissan.

French ministers have consistently highlighted the importance of ensuring the Renault-Nissan alliance remains strong, before planning any further consolidation with another automaker such as FCA.

The 20-year-old partnership between Renault and Nissan has been strained since former leader Carlos Ghosn was arrested for suspected financial misconduct last year. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.