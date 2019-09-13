PSA to recruit Mitsubishi's former stategy chief, report says

Reuters

Cobee, who left Mitsubishi in the aftermath of Carlos Ghosn's arrest, is set to join PSA.

PARIS -- Mitsubishi's former head of product strategy, Vincent Cobee, is joining PSA Group, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Cobee will join PSA in a sales and marketing post, the source said on Friday.

Cobee left Mitsubishi in April as part of a wider shuffle among the top ranks at Nissan and Mitsubishi in the wake of the arrest of Carlos Ghosn in November.

The French national had previously worked at Nissan where he was in charge of global business for Datsun, Nissan’s rebooted emerging market brand.

PSA declined to comment.

