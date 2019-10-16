PSA names Lisa Mark as CMO as North America expansion continues

PSA Group has bolstered its marketing chops as company executives continue to plot the re-entry of Peugeot into the North American market.

Lisa Mark will become chief marketing officer and vice president, the company said Wednesday. She is expected to lead all aspects of Peugeot's go-to-market strategy as the company returns to the continent for the first time in nearly three decades.

"We see Peugeot as more than just a car brand — it embodies a new chapter in our parent's global vision of creating unique customer-first mobility," said Larry Dominique, CEO of PSA North America. "Her extensive brand building background will serve as a valuable platform for better understanding of the new challenges and opportunities facing us in the automotive space."

Mark brings a range of experience from beyond the automotive sector. Most recently, she had led enterprise brand strategy at Voya Financial. Prior to that role, she held senior marketing positions at Disney, Mizuno and Fox Sports.

PSA Group said in February that it intended to bring Peugeot back to North America. Tentative plans call for sales to begin by 2026, though specific models aren't yet known.

PSA Group's presence has already been felt in the U.S. The company's Free2Move car-sharing brand has ongoing operations in Washington, D.C., and Arlington, Va.