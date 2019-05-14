Prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer, report says

CHANG-RAN KIM and KEVIN BUCKLAND
Reuters
Reuters

“Unable to support charges of misconduct against him, certain interested parties are now desperately searching for anything to justify their unconscionable overreaching rather than focusing on putting their business back on track,” the Ghosn statement read.

TOKYO -- Tokyo prosecutors have filed a request to revise the content of their indictment of Carlos Ghosn for aggravated breach of trust, providing further details on alleged cash transfers involving the former Nissan boss and a Saudi friend, Kyodo news reported.

Ghosn has been charged on several counts of financial misconduct and of allegedly enriching himself at Nissan's expense. He has denied all charges against him.

The former chief of Nissan and alliance-partner Renault is currently free on a $4.5 million bail as he awaits trial. Under the bail conditions, Ghosn's movements and communications are closely monitored and restricted to prevent his fleeing the country and tampering with evidence.

Ghosn has said he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing former Nissan colleagues of "backstabbing," describing them as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between the Japanese automaker and Renault, its top shareholder.

