AN promotes 3 in editorial, sales roles

DETROIT — Automotive News has promoted an editor and two members of the advertising team.

Terry Kosdrosky, 51, is audience engagement editor. He will take on additional responsibilities for Automotive News' newsletters, social media and alerts. He has been an autonews.com editor since 2019.

Matt Miller, 54, has been named sales director. Miller, who has been with Automotive News since 2019, will oversee a seven-person team.

Sara Pope, 35, has become a regional sales manager. Pope joined Automotive News in 2019 as business development manager and will now assist advertisers across 18 states.