AN promotes 3 in editorial, sales roles

From left: Kosdrosky, Miller and Pope

DETROIT — Automotive News has promoted an editor and two members of the advertising team.

Terry Kosdrosky, 51, is audience engagement editor. He will take on additional responsibilities for Automotive News' newsletters, social media and alerts. He has been an autonews.com editor since 2019.

Matt Miller, 54, has been named sales director. Miller, who has been with Automotive News since 2019, will oversee a seven-person team.

Sara Pope, 35, has become a regional sales manager. Pope joined Automotive News in 2019 as business development manager and will now assist advertisers across 18 states.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Highlights from the latest Daily Drive podcasts, April 4-7
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
MUSK-MAIN_i.jpg
Musk's tardiness pays off — for now
Why dealerships should Invest in women's growth
Highlights from the latest Daily Drive podcasts, April 4-7
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-11-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive