Porsche offices searched by German prosecutors in payments probe

EDWARD TAYLOR
Reuters

FRANKFURT -- Stuttgart prosecutors on Tuesday said Porsche's offices were searched as part of a broader probe investigating confidential information leaks to a tax adviser and high remuneration payments to a Porsche works council member.

The probe involved 176 police and tax inspectors as well as 10 state prosecutors, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said.

Tax investigators and prosecutors in Baden-Wuerttemberg searched several premises including Porsche's offices in Weissach and Stuttgart, the offices of a tax advisor in Stuttgart, and offices of finance authorities, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A tax official is being probed on suspicion of having leaked confidential information to a tax adviser of Porsche in exchange for receiving favors, the prosecutor's office said.

Porsche managers are being probed on suspicion of a breach of fiduciary trust on suspicion of having granted "disproportionate" payments to a member of Porsche's works council, the prosecutor's office said, without elaborating further.

