Porsche Cars North America promotes two women to key posts

ATLANTA — Porsche Cars North America has elevated two women to key leadership roles.
Ayesha Coker has been named vice president of marketing, the sports car maker said.
Coker, 45, succeeds Pedro Mota, who, according to a dealer source, has left to join a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.
Previously, Coker led experiential brand marketing, strategic partnerships, sports marketing, motorsports and the Porsche Club of America in the U.S. She also oversaw the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles.
Before joining Porsche, Coker held various marketing roles for automotive companies including Merkley and Partners and GMR Marketing.