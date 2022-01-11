Porsche Cars North America promotes two women to key posts

Porsche Cars North America's former marketing head Pedro Mota left to join a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Ayesha Coker

ATLANTA — Porsche Cars North America has elevated two women to key leadership roles.

Ayesha Coker has been named vice president of marketing, the sports car maker said.

Coker, 45, succeeds Pedro Mota, who, according to a dealer source, has left to join a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Previously, Coker led experiential brand marketing, strategic partnerships, sports marketing, motorsports and the Porsche Club of America in the U.S. She also oversaw the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Before joining Porsche, Coker held various marketing roles for automotive companies including Merkley and Partners and GMR Marketing.

Margareta Mahlstedt

Customer experience

Margareta Mahlstedt, who previously led marketing for Porsche Cars Great Britain, joined the German marque's North America business in October to lead customer experience.

Mahlstedt, 43, is responsible for customer relationship management practices, customer satisfaction, market research and vehicle initial quality as well as overseeing Porsche Contact Center operations.

With the two appointments, a third of Porsche's North American leadership team is now female. The leadership changes come at a good time for the brand.

Porsche Cars North America had its best year ever in 2021, powered by robust demand for the battery-powered Taycan. The brand delivered 70,025 vehicles last year, up 22 percent from 2020 and 14 percent from the record set in 2019.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Rivian COO left company in December
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
RIVIAN-MAIN_i.jpg
Rivian COO left company in December
Tesla logo
Tesla’s top Black executive steps down as head of HR
Steven Center
Kia America names longtime Honda exec Steven Center as COO
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-10-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive