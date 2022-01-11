Porsche Cars North America promotes two women to key posts

Margareta Mahlstedt, who previously led marketing for Porsche Cars Great Britain, joined the German marque's North America business in October to lead customer experience.

Mahlstedt, 43, is responsible for customer relationship management practices, customer satisfaction, market research and vehicle initial quality as well as overseeing Porsche Contact Center operations.

With the two appointments, a third of Porsche's North American leadership team is now female. The leadership changes come at a good time for the brand.

Porsche Cars North America had its best year ever in 2021, powered by robust demand for the battery-powered Taycan. The brand delivered 70,025 vehicles last year, up 22 percent from 2020 and 14 percent from the record set in 2019.