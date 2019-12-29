Photos of the year: People

Roger Penske receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Roger Penske, with family members joining the celebration, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump. Penske said the medal “means more than any business success or motorsports trophy.”

REUTERS

Ferdinand Piech, part engineer and part entrepreneur, guided Volkswagen for decades. He died in August at age 82.

Lee Iacocca, the celebrity CEO who made his mark at Ford and Chrysler, died in July at age 94.

BLOOMBERG

UAW President Gary Jones, in the left photo as talks opened in July, resigned in November. With Jones, right, is regional director Vance Pearson, who also resigned after being charged in September. A federal probe accuses UAW leaders of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on leisurely vacations, among other things.

JOE WILSSENS

At the Automotive News All-Star Awards in December, CEOs Mike Manley of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Carlos Tavares of PSA Group made their first appearance together since they announced plans to merge the automakers. With them are Automotive News Publisher Jason Stein, left, and Group Publisher KC Crain, right.

REUTERS

Carlos Ghosn, with his wife, Carole, has vowed to fight allegations of financial crimes. The former Nissan chairman awaits trial on multiple counts of impropriety in Japan. Ghosn’s personal life has been turned upside down, with restrictions placed on his movements and access to his wife and family.

TOM WOROBEC

Cheryl Miller, formerly CFO for AutoNation, took over as the company’s CEO in July.

Rory Gamble was named UAW president in December to serve the rest of former President Gary Jones’ term through 2022.

REBECCA COOK

At Automotive News’ Leading Women event, General Motors CFO Dhivya Suryadevara spoke about GM’s culture.

PWP STUDIO/ERIC LITTLE

RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian, announced in September that the company will offer subscriptions for EV trucks. “As we think about how you consume miles, 96 percent of the miles in the United States are consumed through ownership. But we see that changing.”

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters