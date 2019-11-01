Nissan's new CEO to take office Dec. 1

TOKYO -- Nissan says its new CEO, Makoto Uchida, will take the helm on Dec. 1, ushering in a new leadership team tasked with rebuilding the scandal-tainted automaker.

Joining him in the executive suite will be Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta and Jun Seki as vice-chief operating officer.

Their appointments were announced last month, with Nissan saying they would take office sometime by Jan. 1.

Hiroshi Yamauchi, who has been serving as interim CEO since the resignation of Hiroto Saikawa in September, will step down as an operating officer but stay on the board.

Among other moves announced in the Nov. 1 shuffle, Jose Luis Valls, the president of Nissan North America, will be promoted to executive vice president at the parent company.

Christian Vandenhende, who currently serves as vice-COO, will relinquish that role while keeping his current title as chief quality officer and becoming vice-chief performing officer. In the latter role, he will report to Gupta, who will function concurrently as CPO.

Stephen Ma, formerly a corporate vice president in charge of control and accounting, will be the new chief financial officer. He replaces Hiroshi Karube, who will be leaving the company.

Also exiting after the reorganization will be Philippe Klein, the company's long-serving chief planning officer, and Hitoshi Kawaguchi, executive vice president of external and government affairs.

Kawaguchi was a central figure in the investigation of the alleged financial misconduct under ousted former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn's stunning arrest last November unleashed a year of upheaval at Nissan and its alliance partner Renault. The probe of the alleged misdeeds and abuse of power nearly shattered Nissan's relations with the French automaker and triggered an exodus of executives at both companies.

Among those shown the door in the aftermath was Saikawa, who succeeded Ghosn as Nissan CEO and presided over the company as his former boss was indicted on four charges in Japan.

Also ousted was Thierry Bollore, Ghosn's understudy at Renault who became its CEO after Ghosn's dismissal and lasted less than a year before being replaced in October.