Nissan shareholders to meet in April to replace Ghosn on board

Reuters
Jean-Dominique Senard is in line to replace Carlos Ghosn as a Nissan director.

TOKYO — Nissan Motor Co. will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 8 to formally discharge its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, following his arrest on financial misconduct charges.

The meeting also aims to approve Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as a director, the company said Tuesday.

Ghosn has been charged with failing to disclose more than $80 million in additional Nissan compensation for 2010-18 that he had arranged to be paid later. Ghosn, swiftly dismissed as Nissan chairman after the arrest, has denied wrongdoing.

