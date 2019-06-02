As Nissan sees talent exodus, FCA-Renault comes at awkward time

Munoz, left, took big roles at Hyundai. He was later joined by Parker.

TOKYO — For Nissan Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' proposal for a bright new future with Renault comes at an awkward moment of disarray.

Nissan has been coping with a talent drain for the last few months, with executives in Asia and North America heading for the exits in the wake of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's scandalous departure late last year.

The management churn continued last week as Randy Parker, Nissan division general manager, responsible for worldwide marketing and sales for the automaker's light commercial vehicle business unit in Yokohama, Japan, left to lead U.S. sales at Hyundai.

Parker will join Jose Munoz, Nissan's former head of global performance who left in January. Munoz was named as Hyundai's global COO and CEO over North America in April.

Last week also saw the departure of Nissan's top North American communications executive, Kristina Adamski, who left for an undisclosed job outside the auto industry.

Nissan managers have been bolting since Ghosn's arrest in Japan on charges of financial improprieties during his two-decade leadership and his ejection from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. Like Munoz and Parker, some have landed top posts elsewhere in the industry. Their successful transitions are a testament to the currency they command as seasoned officers under Ghosn, one of the industry's most lauded leaders before his surprise arrest.

Daniele Schillaci, a top Nissan executive with a portfolio covering everything from global sales and marketing to zero-emission vehicles, left Nissan on May 15. The Italian native becomes CEO of brake-maker Brembo on July 1.

Roland Krüger, former president of Nissan's premium Infiniti brand, left the company in January to take the top job at Dyson's automotive unit. Just four months later, his replacement, Christian Meunier, also abandoned Infiniti. Meunier was recruited to be the global president of FCA's Jeep business, one of the industry's hottest brands.

In North America, Chairman Denis Le Vot was redeployed back to Renault in March, after just 14 months in the U.S., to become head of global commercial vehicles at the alliance. He was replaced as North American chairman by Jose Luis Valls, previously head of Nissan's Latin America region.

Others recent departures have yet to land anywhere.

Arun Bajaj, Nissan's global head of human resources, left in March. His LinkedIn page shows no updates.

Also out the door is former Mitsubishi COO Trevor Mann, a globe-trotting Nissan problem solver whom Ghosn dispatched to reboot Mitsubishi after Nissan took a controlling 34 percent stake in the company in 2016. Mann, who also left in March, now lists his situation as "Retired COO" on LinkedIn.

Head hunters

Analysts expect the talent flight to continue as Nissan's performance hits "rock bottom," in the words of its CEO, Hiroto Saikawa, and slowly recovers over the next couple years. Cost cutting amid lackluster profits puts pressure on salaries and bonuses, making it harder to attract and retain talent.

"Many head hunters are probably approaching Nissan's top and midlevel management these days," said Tatsuo Yoshida, senior auto analyst at Sawakami Asset Management Inc. "The liquidity of people at Nissan is much higher now than it was before."

Photo
Former Mitsubishi COO Trevor Mann doesn’t appear to have taken a new job.

The drain occurs just as global leaders at Renault and FCA are in the early stages of envisioning a new world organization, and Nissan's potential role in that proposed empire remains unclear. Saikawa himself is under pressure on multiple fronts, and the revolving door of top management doesn't make his own tasks any easier.

For starters, Saikawa is rolling out sweeping corporate governance reforms at Nissan to fix the lax oversight that critics say enabled Ghosn's alleged misdeeds. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing. But those corporate changes have to be hammered out and put to a vote when shareholders gather for their annual meeting in June.

Saikawa also is trying to reverse an implosion of sales at the company's critical U.S. business, a downturn triggered partly by his pullback on incentives and fleet sales. At the same time, Nissan is reeling from a 45 percent plunge in global operating profit to its lowest level in 11 years.

Mounting pressure

Amid the disorder, Saikawa has been jousting publicly with Renault, Nissan's 20-year partner and top shareholder, over the partnership's future structure. Saikawa has been trying to fend off pressure from Renault for closer integration — possibly through a holding company or merger. The Nissan chief was blindsided last week by the revelation that Renault and FCA are considering a 50-50 merger.

Nissan management is only just beginning to weigh the ramifications of such a blockbuster deal, which could sideline Nissan in the alliance and possibly diminish its influence.

All the while, Saikawa faces mounting pressure to take responsibility for the mess by stepping down. The only problem: Because of the talent drain, Nissan's top executive has no clear successor.

"There is not someone clearly more qualified to deal with the current situation," said Kurt Sanger, lead auto analyst at Deutsche Securities Japan in Tokyo. "One of the clear failures of the Ghosn era is not cultivating a bench of managers for the next generation."

Indeed, Ghosn's grip on power was so ironclad, his more ambitious underlings often concluded the only way up was out. One result was a diaspora of talent that continues to this day.

