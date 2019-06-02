As Nissan sees talent exodus, FCA-Renault comes at awkward time

TOKYO — For Nissan Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' proposal for a bright new future with Renault comes at an awkward moment of disarray.

Nissan has been coping with a talent drain for the last few months, with executives in Asia and North America heading for the exits in the wake of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's scandalous departure late last year.

The management churn continued last week as Randy Parker, Nissan division general manager, responsible for worldwide marketing and sales for the automaker's light commercial vehicle business unit in Yokohama, Japan, left to lead U.S. sales at Hyundai.

Parker will join Jose Munoz, Nissan's former head of global performance who left in January. Munoz was named as Hyundai's global COO and CEO over North America in April.

Last week also saw the departure of Nissan's top North American communications executive, Kristina Adamski, who left for an undisclosed job outside the auto industry.

Nissan managers have been bolting since Ghosn's arrest in Japan on charges of financial improprieties during his two-decade leadership and his ejection from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. Like Munoz and Parker, some have landed top posts elsewhere in the industry. Their successful transitions are a testament to the currency they command as seasoned officers under Ghosn, one of the industry's most lauded leaders before his surprise arrest.

Daniele Schillaci, a top Nissan executive with a portfolio covering everything from global sales and marketing to zero-emission vehicles, left Nissan on May 15. The Italian native becomes CEO of brake-maker Brembo on July 1.

Roland Krüger, former president of Nissan's premium Infiniti brand, left the company in January to take the top job at Dyson's automotive unit. Just four months later, his replacement, Christian Meunier, also abandoned Infiniti. Meunier was recruited to be the global president of FCA's Jeep business, one of the industry's hottest brands.

In North America, Chairman Denis Le Vot was redeployed back to Renault in March, after just 14 months in the U.S., to become head of global commercial vehicles at the alliance. He was replaced as North American chairman by Jose Luis Valls, previously head of Nissan's Latin America region.

Others recent departures have yet to land anywhere.

Arun Bajaj, Nissan's global head of human resources, left in March. His LinkedIn page shows no updates.

Also out the door is former Mitsubishi COO Trevor Mann, a globe-trotting Nissan problem solver whom Ghosn dispatched to reboot Mitsubishi after Nissan took a controlling 34 percent stake in the company in 2016. Mann, who also left in March, now lists his situation as "Retired COO" on LinkedIn.