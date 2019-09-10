Nissan searching for third CEO in 3 years

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor Co. is looking for its third CEO in as many years.

Following the resignation of Hiroto Saikawa after a scandal over pay, the Japanese automaker’s board needs to find a leader who can guide the company through decade-low profits and job cuts as car sales slow globally. In addition to restoring confidence among the ranks, the new CEO will have to manage a complicated relationship with top shareholder Renault SA, its partner in a global carmaking alliance with Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

The board set itself a deadline of end-October — just about seven weeks — to find a replacement. The pool of about 10 candidates includes people from Nissan and Renault, as well as non-Japanese and women, according to Nissan. The right candidate must have a deep understanding of the alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi, said Masakazu Toyoda, head of the nomination committee alliance.

Saikawa took over as CEO in April 2017 from Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in November for alleged financial crimes including understating his compensation -- allegations Ghosn has denied. In June, Saikawa said that he should be held responsible for the instability unleashed by Ghosn’s downfall and that he wanted the company to accelerate the search for his replacement.

Here are some of the potential candidates: