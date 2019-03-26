Nissan said to have paid Stanford tuition for Ghosn's children

Nissan Motor Co. paid tuition for all four of ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn's children when they attended Stanford University between 2004 and 2015, according to people familiar with the matter.
The perk was part of Ghosn's employment contract from 1999, when he was hired as CEO of the Japanese carmaker, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn't public. The benefit, which isn't common among top executives, would have been worth at least $601,000, according to fee schedules published by Stanford during the years his children were enrolled.
In a statement, Nissan declined to comment on the details of executive compensation packages. Ghosn's lawyer in Paris, Jean-Yves Le Borgne, declined to comment, while a spokesman for Stanford in California didn't respond to requests for comment.
Ghosn, 65, has been charged in Japan with under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars at Nissan and misusing company funds. He has denied wrongdoing and is awaiting trial on bail after spending 108 days in a Tokyo prison. The Stanford tuition adds to a list of lavish extras Ghosn enjoyed as the head of Nissan and its alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., including luxury residences on four continents and a wedding party at the Chateau of Versailles.