Nissan said to have paid Stanford tuition for Ghosn's children

In Japan, companies are required to disclose compensation for highly paid executives in their financial reports but aren't required to spell out the benefits they receive.

Nissan has said that Ghosn, besides collecting salaries totaling $16.9 million in 2017 from Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi, received $8.9 million in compensation from a Dutch joint venture, Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, without approval from either company. Two other Dutch-based ventures financed by the alliance are under scrutiny for buying and renovating luxury homes for Ghosn in Beirut and Rio de Janeiro, and for subsidizing an extended weekend at Rio's Carnival celebration last year for Ghosn, his wife, and eight other couples.

Separately, Renault found that Ghosn received a "personal benefit" of 50,000 euros ($57,000) for his Marie Antoinette-themed wedding party at Versailles in 2016 after Renault made a charitable donation to the chateau. Ghosn has said he'll reimburse the expense.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance also made philanthropic donations to a private high school near Paris attended by at least two of Ghosn's children and to a debutante ball where two of his daughters were presented to society.

Renault appears to have made at least one charitable donation to Stanford. A university website lists the French company as a corporate donor during the 2016-2017 academic year but it doesn't specify the amount given or whether any was given while Ghosn's children were students. Renault didn't respond to questions about the donations. The Stanford spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment about any donations by Ghosn or Renault or its partners.

Ghosn's eldest, Caroline, graduated from Stanford in 2008, followed by daughters Nadine and Maya in 2011 and 2013, respectively, and son Anthony in 2015.

Paris-based Renault has no commercial operations in the U.S. but has research labs in Silicon Valley near Stanford's campus. Along with Nissan, Mitsubishi and 35 other companies, it's an "affiliate partner" at the Stanford engineering school's Center for Automotive Research, founded in 2008. Each company pays $32,000 per year to support the center's research.

Ghosn is a frequent public speaker. While he's spoken at other universities, he made at least five public appearances at Stanford during the years his children attended. Those include speeches at the graduate school of business in 2007, 2010 and 2014, a presentation to an economic policy research institute in 2011, and a talk at the Center for Automotive Research in 2013, according to the school's website.