Nissan moves Marsh to head up production, purchasing in North America

Nissan career veteran Steve Marsh, who went to work for the automaker at age 16, has been promoted to take over as manufacturing chief for its North American operations.

Marsh, 49, will become Nissan North America's senior vice president of manufacturing, supply chain management and purchasing, responsible for manufacturing operations in the U.S. and Mexico.

Marsh, who grew up in the U.K., replaces Heath Holtz, who left Nissan in late February to join retailer Target Corp.

Marsh takes over as the financially embattled Nissan moves into a new product offensive, with plans to launch 10 new and updated models in the next 20 months. Nissan produces Nissan and Infiniti brand models, powertrains and components at plants in Tennessee, Mississippi and Mexico.

But like the rest of the auto industry, Nissan is also now grappling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to disrupt manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Due to evolving impact of COVID-19, Marsh's effective date is tentative, Nissan said. In the interim, Chris Reed, senior vice president of R&D at Nissan Technical Center North America, will continue to oversee manufacturing operations in addition to his current responsibilities.

Marsh most recently was vice president at Nissan Motor Manufacturing U.K. Previously, Marsh was vice president of manufacturing at Nissan's Canton, Miss. assembly plant, where he helped launch the Titan full-size pickup and Murano crossover.

"Steve's expansive global knowledge and strong leadership skills will help move our manufacturing operations forward during a transformative period for the region," Nissan North America Chairman José Valls said in a statement.