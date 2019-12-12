Nissan design star Allen to retire

Diane Allen, who led Nissan's California design team on the iconic 350Z sports coupe and Titan full-size pickup, will retire in December after more than three decades with the automaker, Nissan said.

Allen, 59, serves as senior design manager at Nissan's design center in San Diego. She has been named to Automotive News' list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry each of the four times it has been published.

During her career at Nissan, the Detroit native guided the design of several models, including the 370Z, Rogue crossover and Infiniti QX56 SUV.

Allen joined Nissan in 1984 straight out of design college. Her first big project was designing the two-door 350Z, which debuted in 2002 and helped rejuvenate interest in the brand among driving enthusiasts.

"We had an opportunity to go retro, which was very popular at the time, or to make a more modern statement," Allen said. "Due to the quest to get Nissan to be more visionary, we thought we'd go with more of a future statement but still capture the spirit of the 240."

Allen was also instrumental in designing the Titan, Nissan's unsuccessful attempt at taking on the Detroit 3's dominance in the full-size pickup market.

Allen, who had never driven a full-size truck, had to immerse herself in pickup culture. To do so, she and four young Nissan designers from Japan embarked on a road trip across the South.

"These Japanese guys were used to eating rice bowls ... for lunch. Here we were stopping at truck stops and getting big hamburgers and piles of fries, biscuits and gravy," Allen recalled. "By the end of the trip, they were wearing Stetson hats and cowboy boots. They embraced the South and the big trucks."

Allen has received several design awards, including Industrial Design Excellence gold and silver awards, and the Apex Product of Excellence for Angeles Base Line Furniture.

"There are car designers who love cars, and they know about every famous car," Allen told Automotive News in a 2008 interview. "Then there are designers who love form. I'm from that genre — putting form together, creating a personality and a point of view into something that has motion in it and beauty. It's a very exciting process for me."