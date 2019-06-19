Nissan considers seats for Renault chairman, CEO on new committees, report says

Nissan Motor Co. plans to give seats on its four proposed committees to alliance partner Renault CEO Thierry Bollore and Chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Reuters reported last week that Nissan was considering having Renault executives as members of nomination, audit and compensation committees, after the French automaker expressed discontent with Nissan's envisioned governance reform.

Nissan is proposing an additional board committee possibly named "strategy committee," the Nikkei said.

A Nissan spokesman declined to comment on the report.

The 20-year-old partnership has been strained since former leader Carlos Ghosn was arrested for suspected financial misconduct in November. He denies wrongdoing.

The alliance, which includes Mitsubishi Motors, was plunged further into crisis this month as Renault's demand for a greater say in Nissan's governance drew rare public censure by the Japanese automaker.

Renault had signaled it will block Nissan from adopting planned governance reforms at the Japanese automaker's annual meeting on June 25 unless Renault unless gets more say in the new system.

Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan.