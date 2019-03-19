Nissan changes ad chiefs, Canada boss

Jeremy Tucker is out as Nissan North America's vice president of marketing communications and media, the company said Tuesday.

Tucker has been at the center of Nissan's advertising strategies since he was recruited to the job in 2014 as an auto industry outsider from a career in consumer companies Disney, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble.

He will be replaced, effective April 1, by Allyson Witherspoon, Nissan general manager of global brand engagement at the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.

Witherspoon had been marketing communications director for Infiniti in North America, and before that was an ad agency director working with Volvo and BMW advertising in the United States.

Nissan said Tucker is leaving Nissan to pursue other opportunities.

The moves are part of a broader management shuffle announced Tuesday by Nissan and Infiniti Motor Co. in Hong Kong.

Infiniti announced that its U.S. sales chief, Mike Colleran, is being promoted to run global marketing and sales for the premium brand. Colleran, a former Nissan executive, will be based in Hong Kong and report to Infiniti President Christian Meunier.

Colleran's replacement has not been named.

Nissan said Steve Milette will be promoted to president of Nissan Canada, where he is currently regional vice president, effective May 1. Milette replaces Joni Paiva, who will become regional vice president of marketing and sales for Nissan's Africa, Middle East and India region.

Chris Reed, vice president for platform and technology engineering at Nissan's North American tech center in Farmington Hills, Mich., is promoted to senior vice president of research and development there. Reed succeeds Takeshi Yamaguchi, who was recently named a Nissan corporate vice president and Alliance global vice president.

Shishir Bhushan, managing director of Nissan Renault Financial Services India, is now vice president of operations for Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp.

Tucker was considered the architect of Nissan's efforts to find new approaches to advertising. He was tasked with finding methods of bringing awareness of Nissan's full-size Titan pickup in a market dominated by Detroit 3 ad spending.

Tucker also led Nissan deep into sports marketing, making the brand a fixture at college sporting events and facilities around the country.