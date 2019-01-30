Nissan CEO plans first talks with new Renault chairman on Thursday, report says

CHRIS GALLAGHER
Reuters

Nissan CEO Saikawa (pictured) will meet Renault's new Chairman Senard for the first time on Thursday.

TOKYO -- Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa is aiming to hold his first face-to-face discussion with new Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard on the sidelines of an alliance meeting in the Netherlands on Thursday, NHK reported.

"I want to use the opportunity as much as possible to talk with him," Saikawa told reporters on Wednesday in footage aired on the Japanese public broadcaster.

A Nissan spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

The regular alliance meeting for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will be the first attended by Senard since he replaced Carlos Ghosn as chairman of the French automaker last week.

Ghosn was indicted in Japan for financial misconduct and removed from his roles at the three automakers, threatening the future of the partnership he transformed into a global industrial giant over two decades.

Ghosn is awaiting trial in a Tokyo jail, where he has been incarcerated since his arrest in November.

