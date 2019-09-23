Nissan and Ghosn fined $16 million by SEC for failing to disclose pay

NEW YORK -- Nissan Motor Co. and former CEO Carlos Ghosn agreed to pay a combined $16 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s allegations that the automaker failed to disclose millions of dollars in compensation that the ex-chairman was due to receive.

Nissan was fined $15 million, while Ghosn will pay a $1 million penalty, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a Monday statement.

From 2009 until fiscal year 2018, Ghosn, with substantial assistance from his subordinates, took part in a scheme to conceal more than $90 million in compensation from investors, according to a complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. Ghosn, with the assistance of director Greg Kelly, decided to structure the payments after his retirement to avoid public disclosure.

Ghosn, meanwhile, remains in Japan awaiting trial on finance-related charges. He was arrested last November and has repeatedly claimed he did nothing wrong.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter in the U.S. with no findings or admission of wrongdoing," his Ghosn's defense team said in a statement. Ghosn would continue to fight a criminal case in Japan, they added.

The statement gave no further details of the settlement.

Reuters contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.