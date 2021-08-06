Nikola founder Milton turns to lawyers who defended Tesla’s Musk

Trevor Milton has more in common with Elon Musk than starting a prominent electric vehicle company named after inventor Nikola Tesla. He’s now hired the same lawyers to defend him.

Brad Bondi and Terence Healy represented Musk when the Securities and Exchange Commission investigated the Tesla Inc. CEO over his 2018 tweet claiming that he had secured funding to take the electric car maker private. They negotiated a settlement by which Musk agreed to step down as Tesla chairman and have someone monitor his tweets.

Bondi and Healy are now defending the Nikola Corp. founder against far more serious charges. Milton, who stepped down from the company in September, is facing criminal securities fraud charges from federal prosecutors who claim he misled investors about the electric truck company’s prototypes. He’s also being sued by the SEC.

“Trevor Milton is innocent,” the lawyers said in a statement issued last week. “This is a new low in the government’s efforts to criminalize lawful business conduct. Every executive in America should be horrified.”