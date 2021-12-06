A night to celebrate 2021 Automotive News All-Stars

Industry leaders gathered Monday evening in Detroit to celebrate the 2021 Automotive News All-Stars.

The ceremony honored those chosen by the Automotive News staff for their accomplishments during what has been a historically challenging year, which has seen a global semiconductor shortage, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the busiest period for dealership buy-sell activity in decades. The awards also give a nod to those who are laying the groundwork for the industry's future.

The All-Stars were recognized for their achievements in retail, automotive and supplier manufacturing operations, vehicle quality, product development, electrification, software innovation, finance and insurance, used-vehicle retail and aftermarket, fixed operations, mobility, vehicle safety, government and diversity initiatives.