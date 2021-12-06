A night to celebrate 2021 Automotive News All-Stars

The ceremony honored those chosen by the Automotive News staff for their accomplishments during what has been a historically challenging year.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Automotive News Publisher KC Crain and Executive Editor Jamie Butters welcome the honorees.

Industry leaders gathered Monday evening in Detroit to celebrate the 2021 Automotive News All-Stars.

The ceremony honored those chosen by the Automotive News staff for their accomplishments during what has been a historically challenging year, which has seen a global semiconductor shortage, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the busiest period for dealership buy-sell activity in decades. The awards also give a nod to those who are laying the groundwork for the industry's future.

The All-Stars were recognized for their achievements in retail, automotive and supplier manufacturing operations, vehicle quality, product development, electrification, software innovation, finance and insurance, used-vehicle retail and aftermarket, fixed operations, mobility, vehicle safety, government and diversity initiatives.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Lithia CEO and Industry Leader of the Year All-Star Bryan DeBoer accepted his award via video.

All-Star Damian Mills, CEO and owner of the Mills Automotive Group, was honored in the dealer/private category. Ford CEO Jim Farley, right, was named an All Star in the global CEO category.

2021 Automotive News Rising Stars2021 Automotive News All-Stars: As the global microchip shortage co-conspired with COVID-19, this year’s All-Stars achieved despite two unprecedented crises and navigated an industry that is transforming on multiple fronts.
Automotive News All-Stars >
TERRY KOSDROSKY

Crain with Magna CEO and All Star Swami Kotagiri, global supplier CEO category, and Dennis Ephlin of All-Stars sponsor Capgemini.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

General Motors' All-Stars: Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Telva McGruder and North America President Steve Carlisle were both honored; McGruder for diversity, equity and inclusion and Carlisle as operations executive.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Mills, right, accepts his All Star trophy from Capgemini's Ephlin.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

All-Star Donna Dickson is chief engineer for the Ford Mustang Mach-e and was honored for product engineering. She was accompanied by her husband Steve.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Aamir Ahmed of Harman International and Rivian All-Star Jeff Hammoud, honored in the design category.

JACKSON HALLAUER

Hammoud accepts his trophy.

VW said to settle power struggle; Diess to remain CEO
VW said to settle power struggle; Diess to remain CEO
Tesla faces U.S. probe over whistleblower claims on solar panel defects
Tesla faces U.S. probe over whistleblower claims on solar panel defects
Nicolas Brown
McLaren names Nicolas Brown president of Americas
