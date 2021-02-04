NIADA adds senior staff from Transportation Department, J.D. Power to leadership team

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association has named a former senior-level staff member from the U.S. Department of Transportation and a former director of J.D. Power to its leadership team.

The association on Thursday said it hired Brett Scott — who most recently was senior government affairs officer at the Transportation Department under former Secretary Elaine Chao — as vice president of government affairs. NIADA also hired Laurence Dixon, who was senior director of valuation services at J.D. Power, as vice president of industry insights and analysis.

Additionally, the association, which represents the nation's roughly 40,000 licensed used-vehicle dealers, promoted Director of Business Development James Gibson to vice president of member services.

"Jim Gibson's experience in developing member benefits, his ingenuity and his dedication to service will greatly benefit our members," NIADA CEO Robert Voltmann said in a statement.

Of the two new hires to the association, Voltmann said: "Brett's energy, commitment to service and skill at relationship-building will amplify our advocacy efforts in Washington. Larry Dixon brings a strong belief in the used-vehicle industry and seeks to make NIADA the source of industry information for our members and the public. He'll lead the effort to reenergize our 20 Group and education offerings, expand our meetings and bring new usable data to our members to help them run their businesses."

Scott, 34, will represent NIADA and its independent used-vehicle dealers on Capitol Hill, engaging with lawmakers and regulatory agencies.

Dixon, 48, brings to the association 20-plus years of experience in the auto industry as well as expertise in the new- and used-vehicle markets.

"The used-vehicle market's growing prominence presents NIADA members with an abundance of opportunities," Dixon said in a statement. "I am so excited to join the NIADA team at this important time and am looking forward to supporting NIADA members with the data, information and insights necessary to make the most of what lies ahead."

Gibson, 52, who joined NIADA in 2019, spent time developing and implementing the trade group's business partnerships. Prior to joining NIADA, he was director of business development for J.D. Power's data and analytics division and led the value-added reseller segment for the NADA Used Car Guide, which was sold to J.D. Power in 2015.

"It's really an exciting time to be a part of the NIADA team," Gibson said in a statement. "In spite of all of the challenges the association and our industry faced over the past year, we are positioned better than ever to serve our members and protect their interests."