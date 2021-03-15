For new guidance, Ford looks to 5th generation

Alexandra Ford English and Henry Ford III would be the youngest board members if shareholders approve their nomination in May.

Alexandra Ford English and Henry Ford III have been nominated to the Ford Motor Co. board.

DETROIT — For virtually all of Ford Motor Co.'s 118-year history, members of the Ford family have held leadership positions and influenced decision-making.

The great-grandchildren of founder Henry Ford took a big step last week toward ensuring that won't change anytime soon by nominating two members of the family's next generation to the board of directors.

If shareholders approve, the board will lose one family member — Edsel Ford II, who is at the company's mandatory retirement age for directors — and gain two: Edsel's son Henry Ford III and Alexandra Ford English, daughter of Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

Ford's board

Who's who on the Ford Board of Directors

Kimberly Casiano, marketing and communication adviser
Anthony Earley Jr., executive chairman of Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.
Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Co.
Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co.
William Helman IV, general partner at venture capital firm Greylock Partners
Jon Huntsman Jr., former U.S. ambassador to Russia
William Kennard, co-founder of asset management firm Velocitas Partners
Beth Mooney, CEO of KeyCorp bank
John Thornton, chairman of mining company Barrick Gold Corp.
John Veihmeyer, former chairman of accounting firm KPMG International
Lynn Vojvodich, adviser for venture capital firms
John Weinberg, former vice chairman of investment bank Goldman Sachs Group

Retiring
Edsel Ford II, owner of Pentastar Aviation and majority owner of marketing services firm OneMagnify
John Lechleiter, former CEO of pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly

Nominees
Alexandra Ford English, director in Ford Motor Co. corporate strategy
Henry Ford III, director in Ford Motor Co. investor relations

Edsel Ford, 72, and another board member, John Lechleiter, will step down in May.

The paths of Henry Ford III and Alexandra Ford English mirror that of their fathers, who both joined the board in 1988 when they were in their 30s.

"None of us have indefinite runways," Bill Ford, 63, told Automotive News. "I'm very, very excited. They understand the values of our company. They care deeply about our employees and our dealers. I'm really happy there are two people who will understand that and carry that on."

Young leaders

Ford English, 33, joined her family's company in 2017, working as director of market and operations for Ford Autonomous Vehicles. She currently is a director in corporate strategy and sits on the board of electric automaker Rivian.

Ford III, 40, has been with the company since 2006 in a variety of roles, including labor relations, purchasing and marketing for Ford Performance. He currently is a director in Ford investor relations. "It really carries on a 118-year tradition of family involvement in the company," Bill Ford said.

"As we're changing as a company, and we're changing dramatically, their fresh perspective and, frankly, their younger perspective, will be something that will be additive."

He also praised his cousin, Edsel, who in recent years has focused on building relationships with dealers and overseeing the company's racing initiatives.

BOARD MEMBERS: Bill Ford, left, executive chairman; and Jim Farley, CEO

Other members of Ford's board include, top row from left: Kimberly Casiano; Anthony Earley Jr.; Edsel Ford II, retiring; William Helman IV, Jon Huntsman Jr.; middle row from left: William Kennard; John Lechleiter, retiring; Beth Mooney; John Thornton; John Veihmeyer; bottom row: Lynn Vojvodich and John Weinberg.

"He and I have been through a lot together through the years," Bill Ford said. "We've been through the best of times and the worst of times. When we started, everybody thought we were rivals, but over the years we created a very solid partnership where we're on the same page pretty much all the time and we both supported the company through the most difficult times. Our dealers, anyone who cares about Ford racing and our employees all owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude."

Stepping down

Edsel Ford, who for years ran the company's annual Salute to Dealers program, turned over that role to his son last year.

"Our great company has been tested in many ways, not least of which it experienced in the past year, and I'm proud we have not only survived and thrived, but also held tight to the values and principles that make Ford a unique American icon," Edsel Ford said in a statement. "I am especially pleased that as I step down from the board, a new generation of Ford family members is poised to continue this legacy of service."

Lechleiter, 67, a former CEO of pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, decided not to seek reelection after eight years on Ford's board.

"John has been a terrific board member who cares deeply about the company," Bill Ford said in a statement. "His experience as a CEO of a caring and successful global business and deep knowledge of science, regulatory frameworks, marketing and management has allowed him to make a significant contribution to our company."

Ford English would be the fourth woman on the 14-member board. Bill Ford said that the company wants to continue diversifying its leadership. "It is something that's very top of mind for us," he said. "I can't telegraph what's to come, but if I were an observer I wouldn't be surprised to see us address that in the near future."

Chairman sticking around

Ford said he was encouraged to see younger members of his family show a willingness to continue leading the automaker.

Still, Ford says he has no plans to retire.

"I think as long as I feel good physically and am as energized as I feel today, I'd like to hang in there," he said. "I feel like I'm adding value to the company. Part of my role is to mentor the next generation, but to be clear, I'm not going anywhere."

