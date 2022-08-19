GM board's new member: Focus on brand loyalty

The addition of Joanne Crevoiserat follows the recent departures of two other women: Meg Whitman and Jane Mendillo.

Top row, from left: Carol Stephenson: Director since 2009. Retired dean of the Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario; Patricia Russo: Director since 2009. Chair, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.; Mark Tatum: Director since 2021. Deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, NBA; Linda Gooden: Director since 2015. Retired executive vice president, Lockheed Martin Corp.; Judith Miscik: Director since 2018. Vice chair, Council on Foreign Relations; Wesley Bush: Director since 2019. Retired chairman and CEO, Northrop Grumman Corp.
Middle row: Devin Wenig: Director since 2018. Retired president and CEO, eBay Inc.; Aneel Bhusri: Director since 2021. Co-CEO and chairman, Workday Inc.; Joseph Jimenez: Director since 2015. Retired CEO, Novartis; Thomas Schoewe: Director since 2011. Retired CFO, Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Bottom row: Joanne Crevoiserat: Director since 2022. CEO, Tapestry Inc.; Mary Barra: Chairman since 2016. CEO, General Motors

DETROIT — General Motors has found its newest board member in the world of luxury fashion.

The automaker appointed Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry, to its board of directors, returning it to gender parity. Crevoiserat, 58, is a member of Business Roundtable, a group of chief executives who weigh in on policy issues affecting the economy, alongside GM CEO Mary Barra.

The addition of Crevoiserat follows recent departures of two other women from GM's board. Jane Mendillo, a former CEO of Harvard Management Co., stepped down after the automaker's annual meeting in June. Meg Whitman, a former Hewlett-Packard and eBay CEO who joined the GM board just last year, resigned after being confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Kenya in July.

At Tapestry — the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman — Crevoiserat developed a strategy to grow sales and profits by making the company more consumer-centric, digital, data-driven, lean and responsible, according to her Business Roundtable bio.

"Joanne's approach to driving growth, which focuses on integrating data-driven insights to elevate the consumer experience, will be invaluable to GM as we launch our all-electric portfolio, introduce additional software-based services, and scale businesses in new markets," Barra said in a statement.

"As we accelerate our transformation, we have an incredible opportunity to drive loyalty for our iconic brands and attract new customers, which is exactly what Joanne has done at Tapestry."

Tapestry has been listed as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes under Crevoiserat's leadership.

Crevoiserat has been involved with corporate transformations in previous leadership roles at Abercrombie & Fitch, Kohl's, Walmart and May Department Stores.

"This is an exciting time to join the GM board. The company is innovating across every part of the business to drive growth," Crevoiserat said in a statement. "I look forward to serving the board and GM's shareholders through this transformation."

