New Ford COO Jim Farley to get $2 million raise

DETROIT -- Jim Farley could get as much as a 32 percent raise when he becomes Ford Motor Co. COO on March 1, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ford, in the filing , said Farley's total compensation will rise to $8.29 million, up nearly $2 million from his current compensation as president of new business, technology and strategy at the automaker.

The compensation payouts reflect base salary, stock grants and yearly bonus targets.

The 57-year-old's base salary will rise to $1.4 million from $1.1 million. His annual bonus target will rise to $1.89 million from $1.375 million and his annual stock grant will rise to $5 million from $3.82 million, Ford disclosed in the filing.

The compensation committee on Ford's board of directors approved the changes last week, according to the filing.