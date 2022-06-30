New Automotive Hall of Fame exhibit to recognize African American contributions to industry

The Automotive Hall of Fame is developing a new, permanent exhibit and educational program that will highlight the contributions of African Americans in the automotive industry.

Founded in 1939 at The World's Fair, the Automotive Hall of Fame has honored nearly 800 individuals from around the world who have impacted and influenced the automotive and mobility industries.

There have been some African American people recognized, "however we realize that there are Black people that have contributed to the automotive industry in the past that we have not recognized and that they are under-represented," Executive Director Sarah Cook said.

"We plan to highlight several key aspects of Black contributions that created the industry, including the labor, invention, design, engineering, and leadership that created the modern automotive manufacturing industry," Cook said.

The exhibit and educational program will explore how mobility, vehicle ownership and roadways have impacted Black communities in Detroit, throughout the country and around the world, and will focus on first-hand oral histories of Black leaders, both historic and contemporary.

"This is a big shift for the hall. It is in response to our culture shift …we've had in the country," Cook said.