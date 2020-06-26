Navistar names new CEO to succeed Troy Clarke

Heavy truck and engine manufacturer Navistar International Corp. on Friday named insider Persio Lisboa as its CEO, effective July 1.

Lisboa, a 32-year veteran with the company, is currently COO and executive vice president. He succeeds Troy Clarke, who will move to the newly created role of executive chairman.

Clarke, 65, joined the company in 2010 after a 35-year career at General Motors, which concluded in 2009 when he was president of GM North America. Navistar named him CEO in 2013 .

"Now is an ideal time for Persio to become Navistar's next chief executive officer," Clarke said in a statement. "I have enjoyed the opportunity to lead Navistar for the last seven years, but it's now my intention to move toward retirement."

Clarke will continue to manage talks with Volkswagen Group's truck division Traton SE, including its buyout offer in January to acquire Navistar for $35 per share, the company said.

Volkswagen said in March it still wants to buy out Navistar, but added that the coronavirus crisis will require the carmaker to conserve cash as it shuts down plants and throttles back production.

