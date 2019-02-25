Musk’s tweeting gets him in hot water with SEC — again

Elon Musk is facing a new round of regulatory trouble for tweets about Tesla Inc., raising fresh concerns about the CEO’s ability to keep his impulses in check and responsibly run a public company.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday asked a judge to hold Musk in contempt for violating a settlement that required him to get Tesla approval for social media posts and other writings that could be material to investors. He breached that deal with a Feb. 19 tweet that said Tesla would make about half a million cars in 2019, the agency claims. The CEO posted a few hours later that deliveries would only reach about 400,000.

The SEC move puts Musk in fresh legal peril less than five months after he settled claims that he misled the public with tweets about taking the electric-car maker private. He could face a variety of penalties, with the stiffest being that he’ll be barred from running Tesla or any other public company for a period of time, said Charles Elson, director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.

"Having your CEO in contempt of an SEC action is a pretty bad thing," Elson said in a phone interview. "They settled with him and within a few months he’s back to doing similar things. It’s unbelievable."

Calls to Tesla and emails to Musk and his representative weren’t immediately returned. In a tweet after the filing, Musk said the SEC overlooked a comment he made on the company’s Jan. 30 earnings call that Tesla may make as many as 500,000 of its Model 3 sedans this year.

In response to a user’s tweet sympathizing with him, Musk wrote: “Something is broken with SEC oversight."

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan , who is handling the case, on Tuesday ordered Musk to explain by March 11 why he should not be held in contempt for violating a settlement agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.