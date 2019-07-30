Musk tweeting on Tesla production raises questions on SEC accord

The tweet appears to fall under the scope of Musk’s amended accord with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the agreement, Musk must get pre-approval from a Tesla securities lawyer before posting production figures that haven’t been disseminated before.

Neither Tesla nor Musk previously issued a projection for how many roofs the company will produce by the end of this year. Representatives for Tesla didn’t immediately respond when asked whether Musk obtained pre-approval before sending his tweet. Judy Burns, an SEC spokeswoman, declined to comment.

Musk reached the revised deal with the SEC after the agency claimed he was in contempt of a settlement stemming from allegedly fraudulent tweets sent almost a year ago about taking Tesla private. Without running a post by Tesla counsel ahead of time, the CEO tweeted in February that the company would make half a million cars in 2019. He drafted a clarifying follow-up tweet hours later, with the help of a lawyer.