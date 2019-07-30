Musk tweeting on Tesla production raises questions on SEC accord

Elon Musk tweeted a Tesla Inc. production number that the company hadn’t communicated previously, presenting the first test case of whether his April settlement with securities regulators has made him more disciplined on social media.
The post in question concerns Tesla’s solar roof, which Musk first unveiled in late 2016 and has struggled to mass-produce. When asked by a follower for an update on the product, the CEO replied Monday that he was hoping the company would manufacture about 1,000 roofs a week by the end of the year.