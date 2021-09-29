Musk says Biden's EV policy 'controlled by unions'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was not the friendliest and its EV policy appeared to be controlled by labor unions.

Speaking at a tech conference in California, Musk was critical of a White House summit on EVs in August to which automakers other than Tesla were invited.

"(They) didn't mention Tesla once and praised GM and Ford for leading the EV revolution. Does that sound maybe a little biased?," Musk said during a panel discussion at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills.

"Not the friendliest administration, seems to be controlled by unions," he added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.