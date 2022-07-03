Musk meets Pope Francis, breaks 10-day silence on Twitter

Elon Musk and four of his sons met with Pope Francis at the Vatican last week and the Tesla Inc. CEO then broke 10 days of silence on Twitter to share a photo of the audience.

Musk, the world's richest individual, who is in the midst of a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. , wrote Friday: "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday."

The Vatican did not issue a public statement about the meeting, according to The Associated Press. Pope Francis often meets with corporate leaders to urge them to use their wealth and technology to aid the poor, the AP reported.