Musk to host NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ on May 8

The Tesla CEO, who has a cult-like following on social media, has made appearances on several entertainment shows over the years

Bloomberg
Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on May 8, NBC said Saturday.

Musical guest Miley Cyrus will mark her sixth appearance as the musical guest. Cyrus retweeted the scheduling announcement of Saturday Night Live, which also streams on Peacock.

The news comes as Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, celebrates the arrival of the Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station on Saturday.

Musk, who has a cult-like following on social media, has made appearances in entertainment shows over the years. In 2018, he smoked weed during a podcast with California comedian Joe Rogan that touched upon everything from flame throwers and artificial intelligence to the end of the universe.

