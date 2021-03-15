Musk adds ‘Technoking of Tesla’ title; CFO is ‘Master of Coin’

Top executive Jerome Guillen, who’s been president of automotive since September 2018, transitioned last week to president of Tesla heavy trucking

CRAIG TRUDELL
Bloomberg

Elon Musk

Tesla Inc.'s Elon Musk and his finance chief have added tongue-in-cheek titles while another one of the company’s top executives changes roles.

Musk, the carmaker’s CEO, is now also the “Technoking of Tesla,” and CFO Zach Kirkhorn has added the title “Master of Coin,” according to a regulatory filing. Both will maintain the positions of CEO and CFO.

In a separate filing, the company said Jerome Guillen, who’s been president of automotive since September 2018, transitioned last week to president of Tesla heavy trucking. Musk first showed a Semi prototype in December 2017 and said at that time Tesla would start production in 2019. It’s now planning to start deliveries by the end of this year.

“As Tesla prepares to enter the critical heavy-trucks market for the first time, Mr. Guillen will now leverage his extensive background in this industry to focus on and lead all aspects of the Tesla Semi program, including the related charging and servicing networks,” the company said.

Tesla used to have a chief technology officer in co-founder J.B. Straubel, but he left the company in 2019. Kirkhorn’s “Master of Coin” title may be a reference to the company’s purchase of Bitcoin disclosed last month.

