Muñoz keeps Hyundai moving despite crisis

The pandemic has not slowed Muñoz.

As the United States headed for an economic lockdown in March, he and his executive team quickly developed programs to get ahead of the looming crash. One was a reprise of an incentive program from the Great Recession: a job-loss payment protection offer for new-car buyers.

Muñoz, who clashed with Nissan's retailers as that automaker's top North American executive, has worked on relations with his new Hyundai dealer body. The company offered cash-advance and loan programs to ease a liquidity crunch as sales plummeted at Hyundai and Genesis due to stay-at-home orders. Customers were reeled in with generous incentives.

Muñoz also got lucky. Hyundai happens to be on the tail end of a multi-year project to redesign and re-engineer existing products and to add new ones in nearly every possible niche, including two new subcompact crossovers, a new three-row crossover and a compact lifestyle pickup coming next year. There are also two pure EVs and the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell crossover.

In a telephone interview with Automotive News, Muñoz said that Hyundai and Genesis are well positioned with product and support from their parent company in Seoul. The brands still have to do a better job selling themselves in the U.S., he added.

"There is a gap in perception between people who are familiar with our cars and our brand, and those who are not," Muñoz said. "Our mission is to ensure that people who are not familiar with the brand come to know more about it, and that they come to have an excellent opinion of it. But the fundamentals are there."

Some auto companies are talking about cutting back product programs to cope with the financial strains of the coronavirus crisis. Muñoz said it's full speed ahead at Hyundai — both in terms of medium-term volume U.S. targets and pursuing costly green-technology programs to reduce CO2 emissions and move away from the internal-combustion engine over time.

"The goal we presented was to get to 1 million units by 2025. And the goal includes improved profitability and improved consumer-facing transaction price. If anything, this process has accelerated the goal," he said.

"If there is one area of the company where there is a focus and a strong drive from the top to lead and to grow, it's in green-car technologies. Hydrogen, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV," Muñoz added. "All the activities that we are doing from the launch of new products and the ones coming up in the future — electrification — full speed ahead."