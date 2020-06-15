Muñoz keeps Hyundai moving despite crisis

Jose Muñoz, Hyundai North America CEO, is an auto executive in a hurry.

In May 2019, three and a half months after his abrupt departure from Nissan Motor Co., the Spaniard started with the Korean automaker as both regional chief executive and global COO for parent company Hyundai Motor Co.

Over the past 13 months, Muñoz has overseen a revision of the dealer compensation programs for the mainstream Hyundai brand and upstart luxury marque Genesis to focus more on facilities and customer satisfaction. And before the coronavirus crisis, he was guiding Hyundai to cut incentives, rein in fleet sales and post double-digit gains in retail deliveries.

BLOOMBERG
Muñoz: Has worked on relationships with dealers

The pandemic has not slowed Muñoz.

As the United States headed for an economic lockdown in March, he and his executive team quickly developed programs to get ahead of the looming crash. One was a reprise of an incentive program from the Great Recession: a job-loss payment protection offer for new-car buyers.

Muñoz, who clashed with Nissan's retailers as that automaker's top North American executive, has worked on relations with his new Hyundai dealer body. The company offered cash-advance and loan programs to ease a liquidity crunch as sales plummeted at Hyundai and Genesis due to stay-at-home orders. Customers were reeled in with generous incentives.

Muñoz also got lucky. Hyundai happens to be on the tail end of a multi-year project to redesign and re-engineer existing products and to add new ones in nearly every possible niche, including two new subcompact crossovers, a new three-row crossover and a compact lifestyle pickup coming next year. There are also two pure EVs and the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell crossover.

In a telephone interview with Automotive News, Muñoz said that Hyundai and Genesis are well positioned with product and support from their parent company in Seoul. The brands still have to do a better job selling themselves in the U.S., he added.

"There is a gap in perception between people who are familiar with our cars and our brand, and those who are not," Muñoz said. "Our mission is to ensure that people who are not familiar with the brand come to know more about it, and that they come to have an excellent opinion of it. But the fundamentals are there."

Some auto companies are talking about cutting back product programs to cope with the financial strains of the coronavirus crisis. Muñoz said it's full speed ahead at Hyundai — both in terms of medium-term volume U.S. targets and pursuing costly green-technology programs to reduce CO2 emissions and move away from the internal-combustion engine over time.

"The goal we presented was to get to 1 million units by 2025. And the goal includes improved profitability and improved consumer-facing transaction price. If anything, this process has accelerated the goal," he said.

"If there is one area of the company where there is a focus and a strong drive from the top to lead and to grow, it's in green-car technologies. Hydrogen, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV," Muñoz added. "All the activities that we are doing from the launch of new products and the ones coming up in the future — electrification — full speed ahead."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-15-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters