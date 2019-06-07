MOVIE REVIEW: Alec Baldwin stars in 'Framing John DeLorean'

The life of John DeLorean would make a helluva movie.

That's a thesis that opens and closes Framing John DeLorean, a genre-bending docudrama about the creator of the car immortalized in Back to the Future.

There were screenplays floating around, projects in development about the General Motors star who "invented the muscle car," got fired and started the futuristic DeLorean Motor Co., only to get caught trying to close a drug deal in order to save it.

It could be a Tucker: The Man and his Dream" — with cocaine, a supermodel (his then-wife), the politics of The Troubles (they built DeLoreans in Northern Ireland) and a Shakespearean hero with a Shakespearean "tragic flaw." Or two.

But Framing John DeLorean, by the filmmakers who gave us The Art of the Steal and Batman & Bill — Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce — so demythologizes the man that you can sort of see why the movie never came to be.

It's still too soon. Maybe too much is remembered. Maybe it'll take time to forget that the heroic image the public once bathed this 1980s icon in was as phony as Reagan's hair color. Maybe the Coppola who makes this Tucker is a kid who just fell in love with Back to the Future.