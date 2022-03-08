Mitsubishi promotes Mark Chaffin to North America CEO

Chaffin has served as COO of Mitsubishi Motors' North American operations since 2018.

Mitsubishi Motors North America is tapping brand veteran Mark Chaffin as president and CEO effective April 1, replacing Yoichi Yokozawa, who will return to Tokyo in a new management role.

Chaffin, 53, has served as COO of the Japanese automaker's North American operations since 2018. He previously held the posts of vice president of fixed operations, and director of parts operations, Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement Wednesday.

Yokozawa has been North America CEO since March 2020. He replaced Fred Diaz, a former Nissan executive who served two years as CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America.

Chaffin brings "a wealth of experience while at Mitsubishi Motors and other companies," said John Signoriello, executive officer of global marketing and sales for Mitsubishi Motors Corp. "His past assignments, and especially his tenure as chief operating officer for the company, makes him the perfect successor to lead MMNA."

Chaffin joined Mitsubishi in 2007 after 13 years at Kia Motors America, including as senior manager of parts operations and systems.

Among his recent accomplishments, Chaffin led the launch of the 2022 Outlander crossover, a completely redesigned model that has re-energized the brand in the North American market and set sales records, Mitsubishi Motors said.

