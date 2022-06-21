Mercedes names McKinsey exec Paul Gao chief strategy officer

Mercedes-Benz has named Paul Gao, most recently a senior partner at McKinsey in Hong Kong, to the newly created post of chief strategy officer, with a special focus on Asian markets.

Gao has spent the last 20 years at McKinsey, where he has advised international and Chinese automakers on all aspects of the business, from product development to corporate strategy, Mercedes said in a news release on Tuesday.

At Mercedes, he will report to CEO Ola Kallenius and will steer the company's overall strategy.