Mercedes-Benz USA taps Struwe as CFO

Christian Struwe, a 22-year Daimler veteran, has been named CFO of Mercedes-Benz USA.

In his new role, Struwe leads MBUSA's finance and operations. His responsibilities include overseeing finance, risk management, treasury, payroll, procurement, information technology, taxes and facility management.

Struwe replaces Harald Henn, who left Mercedes-Benz USA for Mercedes-Benz U.K.

Struwe most recently was director of controlling for Mercedes-Benz Cars in Stuttgart. He joins MBUSA at a time of transition.

In September, Nicholas Speeks, 60, will take over the U.S. business, succeeding former MBUSA CEO Dietmar Exler.

Struwe becomes CFO of Mercedes' second-biggest market as parent Daimler faces financial headwinds. This month, Daimler cut its profit forecast for the fourth time in 13 months, as it set aside more money to cover a regulatory crackdown on diesel emissions and vehicle recalls involving Takata airbags.

Struwe started his career in the associate program with Daimler in Berlin in 1997 and has worked in several markets including Brazil, the United States and the United Kingdom.