Mercedes-Benz USA chief Exler poised to step down

ATLANTA -- Dietmar Exler is expected to step down as CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, Automotive News has learned.
Exler, 51, plans to leave the company and is scheduled to meet with his staff on Friday, a source briefed on the plan said.
It’s not clear what Exler’s next move is, but it’s not expected to be another job in the auto industry, the source said. Mercedes-Benz spokesman Rob Moran declined to comment.
In each of his three years as chief executive, Exler has led Mercedes to the title of best-selling luxury brand in the U.S.
This year, Mercedes sales are off 11 percent, and Mercedes trails BMW in the luxury race.
Exler succeeded Steve Cannon in the CEO role in January of 2016.