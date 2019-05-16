Mercedes-Benz USA chief Exler poised to step down

ATLANTA -- Dietmar Exler is expected to step down as CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, Automotive News has learned.

Exler, 51, plans to leave the company and is scheduled to meet with his staff on Friday, a source briefed on the plan said.

It’s not clear what Exler’s next move is, but it’s not expected to be another job in the auto industry, the source said. Mercedes-Benz spokesman Rob Moran declined to comment.

In each of his three years as chief executive, Exler has led Mercedes to the title of best-selling luxury brand in the U.S.

This year, Mercedes sales are off 11 percent, and Mercedes trails BMW in the luxury race.