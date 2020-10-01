Mercedes-Benz names Canada boss Psillakis to head U.S. unit

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz has named its new Canadian boss Dimitris Psillakis as CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA. Starting Jan. 1, Psillakis will oversee both the U.S. and Canada markets.

Psillakis replaces Nicholas Speeks, who abruptly went on a leave of absence in August and never returned. Daimler said Thursday that Speeks left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Psillakis, 53, a Daimler veteran and Greek native, took over the Canada operations just last month. He will have to steer Mercedes through a treacherous post-pandemic downturn that's still buffeting the North American industry.