Mercedes-Benz names Canada boss Psillakis to head U.S. unit

Psillakis joined Daimler in 1992 as a management trainee with its Greek subsidiary Mercedes-Benz Hellas.

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz has named its new Canadian boss Dimitris Psillakis as CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA. Starting Jan. 1, Psillakis will oversee both the U.S. and Canada markets.

Psillakis replaces Nicholas Speeks, who abruptly went on a leave of absence in August and never returned. Daimler said Thursday that Speeks left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Psillakis, 53, a Daimler veteran and Greek native, took over the Canada operations just last month. He will have to steer Mercedes through a treacherous post-pandemic downturn that's still buffeting the North American industry.

J.D. Power's outlook for 2020 U.S. retail sales is 11.3 million to 12.5 million — a plunge of 1 million to 2 million from its pre-virus forecast of 13.4 million.

Psillakis must also take on an increasingly tough competitor in BMW. Last year, BMW snatched the U.S. luxury sales crown from Mercedes, upsetting Mercedes' three-year run at the top of the charts.

Drew Slaven, Mercedes-Benz USA vice president of marketing, will continue to fill in as interim CEO through the rest of the year.

Speeks, 61, an outspoken Englishman, took over as MBUSA CEO last fall. The executive had steered Mercedes-Benz sales in China for more than six years. Under his stewardship, Mercedes China grew at a 20 percent annual rate, significantly outpacing the industry and the premium market.

Speeks also previously ran Mercedes-Benz Japan and has worked for the company in Dubai, Vietnam and Germany.

Global experience

Psillakis has extensive international market experience to draw from.

He joined Daimler in 1992 as a management trainee with its Greek subsidiary Mercedes-Benz Hellas. He rose through the ranks of MB Hellas, becoming general manager of passenger cars in 2001.

In 2009, Psillakis moved to Mercedes-Benz do Brasil to serve as managing director for passenger cars in South America and Vans Sales Brazil. While in Brazil, Psillakis tripled sales volume.

Six years later, Psillakis was promoted to lead Mercedes' South Korea market. As CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, the executive grew the business into Mercedes' fifth-largest market.

Psillakis had been expected this year to be appointed U.S. sales chief but instead was installed as Canada market CEO.

Mercedes dealer board Chairman Jeff Swickard expressed disappointment that an internal MBUSA executive was not appointed to the top job.

"Existing management has done a great job guiding the company through a turbulent year," said Swickard, CEO of Swickard Automotive Group.

Even so, Swickard described Psillakis as a "well-respected leader" in the Mercedes organization.

"He's been leading markets that are challenging and has had significant success," the dealer said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford’s Farley shuffles executives on first day as CEO
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford’s Farley shuffles executives on first day as CEO
Ford’s Farley shuffles executives on first day as CEO
Ex-UAW President Williams pleads guilty to embezzlement
Ex-UAW President Williams pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Audi CEO Stadler faces diesel fraud charges in German court
Former Audi CEO Stadler faces diesel fraud charges in German court
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-28-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters