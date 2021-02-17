Men charged in Ghosn escape ask State Department to halt extradition

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges have asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt their impending extradition to Japan.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court denied an emergency request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.

A Feb. 3 letter to Blinken seen by Reuters Wednesday from the Taylors' lawyers said "we do not believe there is any good reason to surrender these two American citizens."

Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

