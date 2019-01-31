Meet Tesla's McKinsey-groomed, newly minted millennial CFO

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zach Kirkhorn landed his first job out of school with McKinsey & Co. and joined Tesla Inc. while still in his mid-20s. He’s now about to take over a finance department that’s been through months of tumult.

Kirkhorn, 34, will become CFO of the electric vehicle maker after a few months more grooming by his predecessor, Deepak Ahuja. CEO Elon Musk revealed the shake-up in the closing minutes of Tesla’s earnings called Wednesday, and the surprise announcement sent shares tumbling as much as 5.9 percent in after-hours trading. The move even surprised one of Tesla's most bullish analysts, raising new questions about the company's senior management. 

Tesla experienced a wave of executive departures in 2018 that hit the finance team particularly hard. Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned in September after less than a month. Justin McAnear, vice president of worldwide finance, left in October.

Ahuja, 56, retired in 2015 but returned in 2017 when his successor, Jason Wheeler, announced he’d quit after just 15 months. He plans to go back into retirement and continue to serve as a senior adviser, probably for several years, according to Musk.

Click here for a complete list of Tesla's executive departures since 2016, with links to each.

In a tweet, the billionaire thanked Ahuja and wished him happiness.

‘Incredibly talented’

The CEO joked on the call that he didn’t think the few years Kirkhorn spent at Harvard Business School were necessary. (He earned his MBA in 2013.) While Kirkhorn will rank among the youngest CFOs at major U.S. companies, he has a few years on David Knopf, who took the role at Kraft Heinz Co. at 29 in 2017.

“Zach’s incredibly talented and has made a huge contribution to Tesla over the years,” Musk said, adding that his new CFO was “a very well-known quantity to the whole team and has the respect of the whole team.”

Tesla shares fell in after-hours trading, but as of Thursday afternoon, recovered to the previous day's level and were trading at $308.67. 

While the company came up short of analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter profit, it posted $910 million in free cash flow. Musk also assured investors that Tesla will be able to “comfortably” pay off a $920 million convertible bond maturing in March.

“I feel we’re starting 2019 with a very strong financial foundation,” Kirkhorn said. “We have enough cash to continue launching new programs and developing new technologies, and we’re able to service upcoming debt obligations with our forecasted cash flows.”

Surprised analyst

Baird analyst Ben Kallo, one of the most bullish stock analysts covering Tesla, who projects the stock will reach $465 a share, said he was surprised by the CFO change.

"The CFO transition took us by surprise, though we believe Deepak’s retirement reflects the grueling pace at TSLA and is not indicative of expected future financial performance," he wrote in a report emailed early Thursday. 

Said Michael Dean, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence: "The CFO’s surprise retirement just adds to a wave" of recent departures.

Automotive News contributed to this report.

