Stellantis hires chief digital information officer

Stellantis has named Chris Taylor its chief digital information officer, a newly created position as the automaker works to become a "mobility tech company."

Taylor reports to Xavier Chéreau, chief human resources and transformation officer, and Ned Curic, chief technology officer. The move was effective Sept. 5.

Stellantis said Taylor will drive its digital strategy and technologies and "be responsible for improving IT project execution and organizational efficiency."

"Chris brings deep knowledge of cutting-edge digital technology to support our sophisticated business needs, both at Stellantis and for our customers," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. "His background in cyber security, new business models and customer-centric solutions will drive the business value we require to meet our aggressive Dare Forward 2030 targets."

Taylor has nearly 30 years of global information technology experience in multiple industries, including aviation, manufacturing, software and telecom.

He most recently served as chief transformation officer of ServiceNow. Before that, he was global vice president at Airbus Group, where he led the digital transformation and cybersecurity.