McLaren names Nicolas Brown president of Americas

McLaren Automotive's former Americas sales chief Nicolas Brown has officially taken over as head of the region, the sports car maker said.

Brown, 40, took the leadership position on an interim basis in July following Tony Joseph's decision to step down from the role.

Brown is receiving the job of McLaren's president of the Americas at a good time, said dealer Robert DiStanislao, president of RDS Automotive, which operates two McLaren stores in Philadelphia and Newport Beach, Calif.

"The supply-demand dynamic is excellent right now," he said. "There's far more demand than there is product. The new Artura order bank is filling, and we expect that to be a very successful launch."

Brown must now maintain the momentum.

"There will be a new demand for more McLaren dealers," DiStanislao said. But "it will be important to keep the dealer count low" to ensure product exclusivity and maintain margins.

In his former role as vice president of sales, Brown helped improve retailer profitability and secured record certified pre-owned sales in the region, the automaker said.

"He's had great experience in the luxury market and has a good understanding of the customer service experience," DiStanislao said.

Before joining McLaren in 2019, Brown had a 16-year career with the BMW Group at its Rolls-Royce and BMW brands in North America and Europe, holding senior positions in sales, marketing, finance, product management and strategy.