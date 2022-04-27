McLaren names Leiters, Ferrari's former tech chief, CEO

LONDON -- McLaren Automotive has hired Ferrari executive Michael Leiters as its CEO.
Leiters, 50, replaces Mike Flewitt, who resigned from the British sports-car maker in October.
Leiters stepped down as Ferrari's chief technology officer in December as part of a leadership reorganization at the Italian luxury brand.
At Ferrari, Leiters oversaw the development of the first Ferrari series-production hybrid cars: the SF90 Stradale, the automaker's first plug-in hybrid launched in 2019 and the 296 GTB, its first plug-in hybrid V6, launched earlier this year.