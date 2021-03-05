Mazda Vice President Jim Lievois to retire after 24 years

LOS ANGELES — Longtime Mazda executive Jim Lievois is retiring from his post as executive vice president of operations, where he's responsible for overseeing sales, service and marketing in North America.

Lievois, a Detroit native, joined Mazda in 1997 as vice president of finance and has been CFO and a member of the board of Mazda North American Operations during his 24 years at the automaker.

His retirement is effective April 1, Mazda told Automotive News in a statement. He has held his current role since January 2018.

"Jim has made many important contributions to Mazda during his tenure," said Masahiro Moro, CEO of Mazda North American Operations. "His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving our U.S. business forward at critical moments in our history. We wish him well and extend our sincere gratitude for the positive impact he's had on Mazda."

The company said Lievois championed several key initiatives at Mazda over his tenure, such as modernizing marketing campaigns, overseeing financial service partners and advocating for dealers.

"It's bittersweet to leave a company that has given me so much professional fulfillment," Lievois said in the statement. "I've had the opportunity to make lifelong friendships and work with so many great people here and across the globe."

Lievois said his next professional role will be "helping to lead a technology startup working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through better detection technologies."

Mazda is expected to announce his replacement shortly.