Mazda North America elevates Brad Audet to marketing chief

LOS ANGELES — Mazda North America is promoting the head of its captive ad agency, Brad Audet, to chief marketing officer effective immediately.

Audet, leader of Garage Team Mazda since 2013, was interim CMO since March, when Dino Bernacchi left the post.

Audet "has successfully guided our marketing operations during this time of unprecedented uncertainty and volatility," said Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda North American Operations.

Audet has 29 years of marketing experience and previously was executive vice president of Team Detroit, an ad agency now called GTB. Before that, he was group director at JWT agency, which has served Ford Motor Co.