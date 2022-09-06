Mazda Financial Services President Pete Carey to retire

Pete Carey, president of Mazda Financial Services and group vice president of Toyota Financial Services' private label business, will retire Sept. 30.

Toyota Financial Services

Pete Carey

Mazda Financial Services President and Toyota Financial Services private label Group Vice President Pete Carey will retire Sept. 30 after nearly 30 years with Toyota.

He will be succeeded by Toyota Financial Savings Bank COO Brock Bayles, who was named Toyota Financial vice president of private label on Aug. 29. Bayles has been handling Carey's private label role and helming Mazda Financial, though Carey, who is working on special projects the rest of his tenure, retains his titles.

Bayles also has served as vice president of sales for Mazda Financial. Toyota spokesman Vincent Bray called him "instrumental" in establishing the captive finance company.

Carey created the Toyota Financial private label finance company business, which serves Bass Pro Shops as well as Mazda. In 2019, he and Toyota Financial marketing Group Vice President Karen Ideno won Mazda's captive finance business away from JPMorgan Chase. Two and a half years later, Mazda Financial's penetration had reached "north of 60 percent," Carey said in April.

Carey has worked at Toyota since 1993. His roles have included leading the Toyota Motor North America San Francisco regional team and holding commercial finance, sales and service operations positions at Toyota Financial Services.

Bayles also is a Toyota veteran, having worked for the company since 2004, according to his LinkedIn page. He has held Toyota Financial Services roles in sales, product and marketing, and finance and analytics.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Auto journalism veteran joins AN
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Auto journalism veteran joins AN
Auto journalism veteran joins AN
Highlights from the latest Daily Drive podcasts, Aug. 29-31
Daimler Sajjad Khan 900x540.jpg
Porsche to hire Mercedes's former tech chief ahead of potential IPO
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-5-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive